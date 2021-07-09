Posted: Jul 09, 2021 9:03 AMUpdated: Jul 09, 2021 9:54 AM

Tom Davis

It was a tumultuous time in Nowata back in the late 1960's and early 1970's--especially when it came to a basketball coach who tried to instill good things in young people and bridge racial relations both on and off the court.

Joining us for a special edition of COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday was End of the Road Productions and documentary producer Dane Warner and the documentary's director and Hollywood legend Chuck Price.

Price said, "The Ken Zacher Story is a true story of the ethics that one man lives and dies by. Always on the defense, stands strong to authority, seldom bending. His short life changed for the better, scores of people then, and now. This story of love, hate, racial division, mental illness, and suicide, helped change a community for the better. "In conflict, the weak dig in....the confident stand ground....those who move forward do so willing to sacrifice themselves for the betterment of all."

Warner said project is aimed at telling the story without taking sides. He said the time has come for some healing. According to Warner, the racial component is one part of the story. The other part deals with depression and suicide and how is affects those left behind.

End of the Road Productions is hosting a special public reception for the Nowata community on Saturday, July 24, at the old Nowata High School Gym (see below).