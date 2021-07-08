Posted: Jul 08, 2021 10:26 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2021 10:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Drug trafficking, a firearm and a warrant were means for an arrest of two individuals in Nowata County in recent days.

According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), deputies arrested Jerry Anderson following a traffic stop on Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. on the southern end of Nowata County. Anderson was found with a quarter-pound of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and a firearm. He was arrested for drug trafficking, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

A search warrant would be served at Anderson's known residence at 506 Main in Delaware on Wednesday. The NCSO discovered more methamphetamine that was individually bagged and likely to be sold. As a result of this search, Jamie Anderson would be arrested for a warrant.

Jerry Anderson's bond was set by the Cherokee Nation Tribal Court at $25,000.