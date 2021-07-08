Posted: Jul 08, 2021 3:14 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2021 3:14 PM

Ty Loftis

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe has requested that major two-lane Oklahoma highways become priority projects with the additional 65 million dollars the state has received in federal funding. Highway 20, just east of Hominy is one of eight projects being considered for funding. Inhofe states transportation infrastructure is crucial to the success of rural communities saying quote:

“These investments will improve safety and travel times for all road users. I’m excited for the opportunity to help advance transportation projects important to Oklahoman’s.”

Despite carrying far less traffic than interstates and urban roads, rural highways account for close to 60 percent of all fatalities and serious injury crashes in Oklahoma.