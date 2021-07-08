Posted: Jul 08, 2021 2:40 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2021 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday afternoon, a Bartlesville woman was arrested and is being charged with driving a vehicle with a suspended license, speeding, driving with an expired tag and not having valid insurance.

Jayme Reed was pulled over for going 12 miles over the speed limit in a 30 mile per hour zone. Officers went on to check if Reed had other warrants and dispatch advised she had warrants out in Muskogee and Osage county in addition to a felony case in Washington county.

The Washington County felony warrant involves forgery and exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Her bond was set at $50,000 in these matters and she is due back in court on Friday, July 23rd.