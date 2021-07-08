Posted: Jul 08, 2021 9:59 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2021 10:08 AM

Garrett Giles

Cell signal boosters are coming to the City of Dewey.

The Dewey Public Works Authority has approved an agreement with USCOC of Greater Oklahoma, LLC, to install cellular signal boosters in the City of Dewey. City Manager Kevin Trease said there are plans to place five of these devices throughout the community. He said these boosters may sit on top of a wooden electric pole somewhere, but they come in many different forms.

The company will have to come to the City of Dewey to acquire a permit for the devices. Trease said the company will have to state where the devices will be installed when applying for a permit.

Trease said rent is $20 a year for each of the five locations. He said laws in Oklahoma prevent them from increasing the price. The bulk of the revenue will come from permit fees.

The contract between the parties is renewable after a certain period of time. Trease said a process is in place if they ever feel a need to leave the agreement. He said US Cellular is the main group that will be coming in to install the boosters.