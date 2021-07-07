Posted: Jul 07, 2021 2:29 PMUpdated: Jul 07, 2021 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey man is being charged with two felony counts in Washington County Court. Anthony Lee Carpenter Jr. was arrested on Monday for being in possession of stolen property and burglary in the second degree.

On Monday, Carpenter broke into a storage unit located at 825 SE Madison Blvd. in Bartlesville and stole a 1982 Honda motorcycle, tool boxes, a fish finder and other miscellaneous from the victim.

Carpenter has five previous felony convictions in the state of Oklahoma, including a charge of knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property in 2017. Carpenter's bond was set at $20,000 and he is due back in court on Friday, July 23rd.