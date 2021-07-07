Posted: Jul 07, 2021 10:45 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2021 10:49 AM

Garrett Giles

Renovations in the auditorium at Dewey High School are going as planned.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said painting is complete. Vincent said the new auditorium flooring came in on Tuesday. He said they will continue to find ways to make the space brighter with improved LED lighting. Without proper lighting, Vincent said they will be limited as to what they can do in that space. However, he has no worries because he knows they will get the issue resolved.

Vincent added that the old chairs have been removed from the space. He said new chairs are on the way. The customized chairs are expected to arrive in September due to shipping issues.

Getting the new chairs in September shouldn't be an issue. Vincent said they typically do not hold a lot of assemblies to start the school year in early-September. He said they have enough fold up chairs to use if 100 people or more need to gather in the auditorium.

Vincent said the auditorium improvements are coming along nicely.

In terms of other projects on campus, the Administration Building's roof has been re-sealed with the cafeteria roof to follow. Vincent said they are looking at getting the playground fence fixed on the west side by the end of the month. He said new AC units for Dewey Elementary will be delivered on July 12 with Visionary Services starting their work a day or two after the drop off.

10 mini-splits will not be available for the elementary until after July 30. If the items can be acquired shortly after July 30, Vincent said Vision Services may be able to get this project finished by the time school starts. He said they will pick a time such as a weekend or fall break to complete the work if it is not finished before school starts.