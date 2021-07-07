News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 07, 2021
Improvements Coming to Bartlesville Community Center
Ty Loftis
At Monday evening's City Council meeting in Bartlesville, a contract was officially signed to make improvements to the Bartlesville Community Center. Mayor Dale Copeland says this has been a long time coming.
The city council makes the final decision on how to go about making these improvements, but Copeland wants to thank all committees involved who have done research for making this a reality.
For anyone interested assisting with some of these committees across the City, there are openings on the Ambulance Commission, City Planning Commission, The Construction and Fire Codes Appeals Board and The White Rose Cemetery Board.
