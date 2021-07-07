Posted: Jul 07, 2021 10:14 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2021 10:14 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville will play host for a major police training event come September.

The Blue Life Support Seminar will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Boulevard, on Monday, Sept. 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said they are excited to bring this high-quality training to town. Roles said they anticipate 400 to 500 attendees at the impactful event. He said well-known, worldwide police leaders will be coming to Bartlesville.

The police leaders coming to Bartlesville are as follows:

Officer Tyrone Dennis

Office Tyrone Dennis is retired after serving with Atlanta PD. Officer Dennis is an expert at improving relations between the community and police. He's known for his program Clippers and Cops. He's been featured in news stories across the country.

Dan Phillips

Dan Phillips is a former U.S. Marshal. He is now Director of Responder Health, an organization that provides a confidential and full-service solution that supports first responders through stress and traumatic events.

Officer Chris Amos

Officer Chris Amos received the Medal of Valor for his heroics in a gun battle, in which he was shot twice - and still managed to return fire.

Officer Adam Davis

Former Alabama Police Officer Adam Davis has an incredible story. He is the author of several books designed to assist law enforcement: Behind the Badge, Bulletproof Marriage and others.

Officer Jimmy Meeks

Officer Jimmy Meeks is retired. Meeks is the founder of Blue Life Support. He was an officer for 35 years.

Officer Greg Stevens

Officer Greg Stevens received the Medal of Valor for stopping the first known ISIS attack on American soil. He served for 45 years as an officer.

Officer Charles Neill

Former Oklahoma Officer Charles Neill was shot in the head as he pursued a vehicle. His vehicle crashed, rolling over 14 times.

--------------------------------------------------

Chief Roles said anything from officer wellness to the current political climate of policing during the event. He said they want to provide the tools that are needed to create successful officers, police departments and communities.

Oklahoma police officers will receive 12 hours CLEET credit for attending. Admission is free to police officers by registration is required. To register, click here.

Officers can bring their spouse, but he / she must be pre-registered to attend as well. On Sunday, Sept. 19, a special service in honor of police at First Baptist Church, 405 S. Cherokee in Bartlesville, will be held. The service will start at 6:30 p.m.