Posted: Jul 07, 2021 9:19 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2021 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

After a long night at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland graciously appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Copeland first brought us up to speed on the state of labor negotiations with our police and firefighters unions. Copeland said the council announced a new collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police on Monday night. The two-year agreement between the city and its police union will include changes to police compensation among other things.

The Mayor and the council truly value our firefighters and they are hoping to retain as many of them as possible but it appears that the City of Bartlesville and Bartlesville Professional Firefighters are likely heading to arbitration to settle a collective bargaining dispute.

Mayor Copeland told us that a new business got the "OK" from the Bartlesville City Council to operate paddle boats at Lee Lake. Operator David Valdez now has permission to to business in this manner with a covered dock.

Please enjoy the video episode with more topics of interest from Tuesday night's city council meeting and more.