The Cherokee Nation continues to process COVID-19 Assistance Payments to its citizens.

As of Tuesday, the Cherokee Nation had submitted payments to over 163,800 Cherokee Nation citizens. The tribe says that equates to $327 million to help in the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As said in the past, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. wants everyone to know that they're dedicated to working daily to ensure that you and your families are safe, supported and have the necessary resources to recover from the pandemic.

If your payment is still pending, the Cherokee Nations asks for your patience. The Cherokee Nation continues to process thousands of the $2,000 payments each week.

$1.8 billion from the federal government was given to the Cherokee Nation as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The tribe is devoting 43-percent of the funds for assistance payments to its tribal citizens. All 392,000 Cherokee Nation citizens are eligible for the lump sum payment.

