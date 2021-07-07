Posted: Jul 07, 2021 8:12 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2021 8:14 AM

Coronavirus inoculations will take place at Madison Middle School once again.

Bartlesville Public Schools says the Washington County Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, July 8, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Madison is located at 5900 Baylor Drive, which is the former site of the Mid-High and Sooner High School.

This is a walk-in event as no appointment is necessary.

This event will not appear in the State of Oklahoma's vaccination portal. Both Pfizer and Moderna first and second doses will be available. Pfizer is available for ages 12 and up, but note that those of ages 12 through 17 must have a parent or legal guardian present or a consent form filled out in advance.

Questions? Call Washington CHD at 918.335.3005.

Another public vaccination clinic offering first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna is tentatively scheduled at Bartlesville High School for Tuesday, July 27 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.