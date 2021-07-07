Posted: Jul 07, 2021 4:39 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2021 4:39 AM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville and Bartlesville Professional Firefighters are likely heading to arbitration to settle a collective bargaining dispute. Bartlesville City Attorney Jess Kane brought up the issue at Monday night’s Bartlesville City Council meeting.

Kane says the city has offered over $500k in pay raises—most of which to base rate firefighters as a part of negotiations. The city attorney said the firefighters union has rejected two formal offers. With the current deal now expired, Kane says an arbitrator will likely have to settle the matter.

Kane informed the council that a federal arbitrator will likely have to choose between the last, best offers that have been put on the table. He believes the biggest sticking point for the firefighter’s union is wages.

The council also announced a new collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police on Monday night. The two-year agreement between the city and its police union will include changes to police compensation among other things.