Posted: Jul 06, 2021 8:31 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 8:31 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Works Authority has increased its wastewater and sanitation charges.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said customers won't see any increases in wastewater charges until 2022. He said the rates for residential sanitation will go up by $2 per month from $16.40 to $18.40.

The DPWA would go on to approve the sale of several surplus vehicles. Trease said they will sell a 1995 One-Ton Chevrolet, a 2000 Half-Ton Chevrolet and a 1990 GMC Model C7D Bucket Truck to the City of Jennings in Oklahoma. He said they will receive a total of $6,000 in the deal.