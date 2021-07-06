Posted: Jul 06, 2021 7:46 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 7:46 PM

The Dewey City Council has increased the pay rates Dewey firefighters receive per call they respond to and for each meeting they attend.

The pay per call was raised from $12.50 to $18 while the pay per meeting increased from $6.25 to $9. Last week, Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox said the wage increases would help their volunteer fire department get more applicants so they could build up their staff. He said they are a tad shorthanded and they could always use the help as they run an average of 550 calls per year.

Dewey Fire currently has 14 people in its department. Cox said they have enough gear to staff 25 people. He said anyone that applies has a chance of getting into the fire department, but they want people that will show up to calls, go to trainings and be an active member of the community.

If interested in joining Dewey Fire, you can call Chief Cox at 918.440.4277 or message him on Facebook.