Posted: Jul 06, 2021 4:00 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 4:00 PM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department in Kansas has arrested an Ochelata man on a warrant for Grand Larceny, Conspiracy and Knowingly Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property.

According to the CPD, Brad Allen Bishop was pulled over on Friday night for speeding at Spears Road and Highway 75. Bishop was allegedly traveling 13 miles per hour over the speed limit. Upon checking for wants and warrants during the traffic stop, police discovered that Bishop was wanted out of Osage County, Oklahoma, for the previously mentioned charges.

Bishop was arrested without incident on the warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. He was also cited for speeding and for having an expired driver's license.