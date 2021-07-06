Posted: Jul 06, 2021 2:38 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Last week, road crews in District Two for Osage County had to make the decision to close a portion of the highway along W. 52nd Ave., just south of 133rd St. N.

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, they had hoped to sign an agreement to work on a private road, allowing for work to begin along that stretch of highway, but a few things needed to be changed in the agreement, forcing them to wait. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt explains what happened.

The hope is that they can come to an agreement as soon as possible so that the commissioners could schedule a special meeting, allowing for the work to start this week.