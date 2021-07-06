Posted: Jul 06, 2021 2:26 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 2:26 PM

Tom Davis

A special feature of the 2021 Agape Empty Bowls Fundraiser set for August 24 at Bartlesville Community Center, an event which supports the mission’s “Food for Kids Program” and their on-site meal program, will be the raffle of a specially commissioned painting by local artist Rod Bailey. The painting is based on a photograph taken by Dr. Bob Palmer, who headed the team of artists that came to Bartlesville in 2012 to paint the historical mural on the side of the Southerland Abstract building across from Rogers State University.

The piece is an original oil on canvas that measures 16x20 inches and is valued at $850. Only 125 tickets will be offered at $20 each. Raffle tickets will go on sale the first of August at Agape Mission or by contacting Brenda Williamson, event chairperson, at 918-766-1007. Watch for more information regarding ticket sales at pop-up locations to view the painting and to buy raffle tickets as well as Empty Bowl tickets.

The annual Agape Mission Empty Bowls event is set for Tuesday, August 24 at Bartlesville Community Center. It is a come-and-go lunch time fundraiser held from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. where folks eat lunch, buy a raffle ticket, bid on silent auction items, and take home a decorative keepsake empty bowl.

The Agape Mission located at 555 SW Cass Street, serves more than 4,000 on-site meals to hungry Bartlesville adults every month--five days a week with the aid of community donors, churches, civic groups and Bartlesville Regional United Way. The mission’s programs include prepared meals served for folks of all ages of no-income to low-income families and meals prepared and delivered by authorized volunteers for elderly, shut-ins and Food for Kids.