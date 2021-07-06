Posted: Jul 06, 2021 12:01 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 12:01 PM

Filming is currently taking place in Bartlesville, but the streets are closed in downtown Pawhuska and security guards are watching over the set making sure to keep the public away from the equipment.

Dirt continues to cover Kihekah Ave. and sight-seers continue to take photos of the latest happenings.

Cars from the 1930s line the street and crew members work to complete various activities before filming begins again. Facades still remain standing as they did just a few weeks ago, waiting for movie magic to resume in Pawhuska.