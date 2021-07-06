Posted: Jul 06, 2021 11:33 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 11:46 AM

Garrett Giles

Over 500 rubber duckies floated down the heart of Don Tyler Park in Dewey as people gathered to celebrate Independence Day.

City of Dewey’s Cassie Hayes said Savvy Ravy won first place and received $200 during the Dewey Duck Derby. Betty Copeland won second place and $100. Azlee Diaz finished in third place, winning $50. Fourth place went to Wyatt Shelton, who also won $50.

The Dewey Duck Derby was held on Sunday night at Don Tyler Park. Proceeds from the event will go towards Dewey’s Fourth of July celebration in 2022.

The Dewey Duck Derby has taken place 15 out of the 16 years it has been around. The race didn't take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.