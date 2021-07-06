Posted: Jul 06, 2021 10:47 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 11:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners have approved an agreement with Guy Engineering Services, Inc. for on-call services not to exceed $15,000 for Fiscal Year 2022. Commissioner Mitch Antle said the County would go out for bid if any additional services were needed.

Next, the Commissioners signed a certificate of local government approval for Grand Lake Mental Health Center, Inc., recognizing its program and the need to go after an Emergency Solutions Grant.

Later in the meeting, the Commissioners approved the Clerk’s Cashbook and Summary Report for the month of June.