Posted: Jul 06, 2021 10:15 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2021 10:15 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners continued a discussion about the possible closure of a portion of county road 17 at Monday morning’s meeting. Multiple district three constituents were on hand to express their dismay about a piece of the road near their property and close to the Verdigris River. One longtime resident says he is tired of issues in the area.

Several people were in attendance at last week’s meeting to discuss the matter as well. District three commissioners Troy Friddle said the road is not maintained by the county and thus they cannot make a ruling. Friddle says in general he is against restricting public access.

Friddle and Chairman Burke LaRue encouraged the citizens to use all of their legal options to try to stop activity that they did not like.