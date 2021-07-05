Posted: Jul 05, 2021 9:35 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2021 9:35 AM

Garrett Giles

An item regarding the operation of paddle boat rentals at Lee Lake will be considered by the Bartlesville City Council after the holiday. This item would include the installation of privately-funded improvements for such business if approved.

The Council will consider the approval of a bid for the Bartlesville Community Center auditorium renovation as well. Other items of business include the possible approval for Water and Wastewater Repair Materials, the possible approval of Water Treatment Chemicals, and possible action to reject a bid for the Sooner Pool Expansion project.

There will be possible action to direct staff to publish notice of a petition requesting annexation of a tract of land owned by the City of Bartlesville, with an existing zoning of residential Single-Family RS-10.

Later the Council may adopt an ordinance amending Chapter 20 of the Bartlesville Municipal Code pertaining to the Waste Water Capital Investment Fee.

The Council may enter into executive session toward the end of its meeting. This will regard outstanding grievances negotiations and / or ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations between the City of Bartlesville, the Bartlesville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 117, and the Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200.

The Bartlesville City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 at City Hall, 401S. Johnstone Avenue.