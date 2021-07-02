Posted: Jul 02, 2021 10:02 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2021 10:07 AM

The Dewey City Council may approve to increase Dewey Fire's pay per call when they meet after the Independence Day holiday.

Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox said the Council will consider increasing the pay per call from $12.50 to $18. Cox said this will help their volunteer fire department get more applicants so they can build up their staff. He said they are a tad shorthanded and they could always use the help as they run an average of 550 calls per year.

If approved, the item could go into effect immediately. The Dewey City Council will meet on Tuesday, July 6, at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue. Chief Cox thanks the Council for its support and consideration.

Dewey Fire currently has 14 people in its department. Cox said they have gear to staff 25 people. He said anyone that applies has a chance of getting into the fire department, but they want someone that will show up to calls, go to trainings and be an active member of the community. If interested in joining the DFD, you can call Chief Cox at 918.440.4277 or message him on Facebook.