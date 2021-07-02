Posted: Jul 02, 2021 9:35 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2021 9:35 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Community Council is getting set to hold another meeting to discuss law enforcement and community issues.

WCCC Executive Director John Werts said their next meeting will be held on Sunday, July 20, at 7:00 p.m. at New Life Wesleyan Church in Copan. Werts said they always try to spread these meetings out throughout Washington County to engage with all communities. He said he will always post about meetings on Washington County Community Council's Facebook page.

Werts said they will talk about the non-profit's upcoming Calm the Storm Retreat and the recent Cops with Donuts fundraiser that was held at Pop's Daylight Donuts in Bartlesville. He said they may even talk about an initiative to provide transitional living, especially for veterans. He said your support and participation will help WCCC go a long way.

For more information, call Werts at 918.331.7371 or send an email to washingtoncocc@gmail.com.