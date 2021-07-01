Posted: Jul 01, 2021 1:55 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2021 1:55 PM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $4,000 donation to The Journey Home.

Arvest Bank mortgage manager Sonya Reed, Marketing Manager Stevie Williams and Arvest Wealth Management client advisor Suzanne Duhon presented the check to Journey Home Executive Director Brennen Bissinger, along with board member Scott Holz.

The funds will go toward the purchase of a new lawn mower to be used on the grounds of The Journey Home. The purpose of The Journey Home is to provide a “home” for individuals with 30 days or less life expectancy who have limited financial and caregiver resources. The Journey Home provides, at no cost, a private room and a qualified team of trained staff and volunteers who help with bathing, feeding, laundry and housekeeping.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help purchase a much-needed new lawn mower and to support the compassionate services provided by The Journey Home,” said Reed.

“We are so grateful for this donation,” said Bissinger. The house sets on 2.5 acres. We enjoy the acreage and the beauty of our property, but we need a large, heavy-duty mower to help maintain our property. We are incredibly honored to be the recipient of this grant to go towards our mower.”

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.