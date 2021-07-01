Posted: Jul 01, 2021 1:21 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2021 1:22 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Community Council will be able to take young men to camp this summer.

WCCC Director John Werts said their Cops with Donut's fundraiser at Pop's Daylight Donuts in Bartlesville on June 19 was a huge success. Werts said there was live music, K-9 officers, police officers, police vehicles, donuts and more at the fun event.

Enough funds were raised during the event to hold Calm the Storm Retreat for youth at Stormwalker Ranch. Werts said 13 to 18 year old boys will be able to attend the retreat this year thanks to your support. He said they would like to host boys and girls next year.

Werts said kids will learn about equine therapy, fishing, archery and more. He said they'll talk with law enforcement and participate in team building exercises as well.

Fireside chats will be made available for the kiddos so they can speak with police. Werts said they want to give the young adults a place where they can talk about what's bothering them. He said they hope the kids will relate with the officers and establish a bond; they hope to bridge the gap between law enforcement and children.

The retreat will take place from Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1. Werts said the children will be shuttled from Westside Community Center in Bartlesville on Satuday at 10:00 a.m. to Stormwalker Ranch. He said they will return to the WCC the following Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Cabins are available at Stormwalker Ranch. Werts said adult supervision will be in place and nurses will be on hand. He said the kids will eat well, too, as there will be ribs cooked at the retreat.

To register, you can call Werts at 918.331.7371, or send an email to washingtoncocc@gmail.com. Werts said 16 boys will be taken to the retreat.