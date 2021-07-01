Posted: Jul 01, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2021 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

From barbecues and cooling off by the pool, to scenic firework shows, the Fourth of July often means a fun-filled day for families across the United States.

However, patriotic fun can quickly take a devastating turn if proper safety precautions are not deployed. Local physicians with Ascension St. John want to remind individuals of firework safety precautions and what to do if an injury occurs.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), an average of 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

Dr. Patricia Ellison with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips says it’s important to be proactive about fireworks safety. She said they see the most burn injuries during the summer months when fireworks are being used for holidays like the Fourth of July.

Dr. Ellison said using common sense and taking safety precautions can help prevent tragedy on what should be a fun day for the entire family. She said fireworks-related injuries can affect the entire family; sparklers, commonly used by children, burn at 2,000 degrees.

Adults and children are at risk for fireworks-related injuries if fireworks are not used safely. If older children are playing with fireworks, Dr. Ellison said they should be closely supervised, and adults should use fireworks responsibly.

Dr. Ellison said you should follow these simple tips for fireworks safety this Fourth of July:

Point fireworks away from you and occupied areas, even when they aren’t lit.

Do not let young children use sparklers and closely monitor older children’s use.

Keep a water source nearby in case of fire and accidents.

Only use legal fireworks approved for consumer use.

Enjoy a public commercial show if possible.

Don't attept to re-light fireworks that don't go off.

You should be considerate of military veterans and animals when you're shooting off fireworks as well. Even if you're doing everything right this Fourth of July, Dr. Ellison said you should keep in mind how fireworks impact veterans with PTSD. She said dogs and children can be terrified of fireworks, too, because they don't know what is going on.

The emergency room is still the safest place to receive care for serious firework-related injuries and burns, with precautions in place for your safety. If you or a loved one experiences a firework-related injury or burn, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.