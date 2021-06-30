Posted: Jun 30, 2021 3:59 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 3:59 PM

Tom Davis

A reception was held for retiring Price Tower Executive Director Rick Loyd at the Price Tower on Wednesday. Several dozen friends, patrons, government officials and citizens stopped by to wish him well in his endeavours.

Rick Loyd was named to the role of executive director in January 2019. Loyd succeeded Scott Ambler who served as executive director for three years before returning to Ambler Architects full-time.

Price Tower Arts Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is the only fully realized skyscraper designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The 19-story landmark completed in 1956 is located at 510 S. Dewey Avenue.

The ongoing mission of the Price Tower Arts Center is to preserve the Price Tower, inspire artists and audiences, and to celebrate art, architecture and design.