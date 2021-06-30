Posted: Jun 30, 2021 2:04 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 2:08 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Fire Chief John Banks has retired after 42 years of service with fire department.



A come and go reception was held for outgoing Fire Chief John Banks on Wednesday in the City Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall, at 401 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville.

Chief Banks was all smiles as he was congratulated by city and county officials, citizens and firefighters old and new.

Banks tells Bartlesville Radio that his first item on his retirement agenda is taking a vacation with his wife to Florida.

