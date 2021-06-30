Posted: Jun 30, 2021 9:25 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 9:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Outgoing Tri County Tech CEO and Superintendent Lindel Fields got a big shout out from Governor Kevin Stitt.

Gov. Stitt congratulated Fields on his retirement after 22 years at Tri County Tech in Bartlesville. On social media platforms, Gov. Stitt said:

"Lindel took over as CEO in 2009, and help make Tri County Tech one of the best career techs in the state with programs like Skills to Rebuild."

Gov. Stitt also posted a video of his meeting with Fields in April 2021 as they talked about the Skills to Rebuild program and toured Tri County Tech. That video can found below.

To read more about Skills to Rebuild, click here.

To read more about Fields' retirement, click here.