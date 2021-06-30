Posted: Jun 30, 2021 8:58 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 9:09 AM

Tom Davis

It has been a busy summer for the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce and it appears it will continue with fresh new events.

July looks to be very busy as well. Sheri Wilt invited business people to participate in Chamber U – Social Media 101. The on-hour session is set for July 13, at the Chamber of Commerce 201 SW Keeler in Bartlesville, from 8:30 am - 9:30 am.

Wilt said," You know your prospects, clients and members are active on social media. Are you asking: can social media really be harnessed for your business? Perhaps you’re not convinced that it works – or you are, but you’re feeling overwhelmed and are not sure how to get started marketing your business with social media."

Another event scheduled for July is Speed Networking on July 22, 2021 at the Chamber of Commerce from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Wilt said the event is limited to about 15 and it works a bit like speed dating where business people can talk to each other and learn about other businesses in the area and perhaps create business relationships.