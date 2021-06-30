Posted: Jun 30, 2021 8:46 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 8:55 AM

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) and Westside Community Center (WCC) teamed over the weekend to host a community event on traffic stops.

Over 10 people showed up for the event at the WCC on Saturday titled "What to Expect During a Traffic Stop." Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said it was an opportunity for the public to learn about proper procedure and the roles both the police and the citizen play during these occurrences. Role said the event was positive and that they hope to expand the program to those that are new to driving. He said they want to reach as many people as they possibly can.

Bartlesville Police engaged with members of the community and took their questions during the event. Chief Roles said their officers did an excellent job in teaching the public about traffic stops and traffic enforcement in Bartlesville. He said they appreciate Lorront Carney and the Westside Community Center for hosting them for the event.

Chief Roles said they would love to see more people at events such as these so they can communicate with more people and have difficult conversations. Roles said they want to hear from people, they want to know about their policing, and they want to know what they can do differently to better serve you. He said attending these events is important so they can hear from you.

There is a hope that they'll make these events more readily available through live stream, too.