Posted: Jun 30, 2021 8:29 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2021 8:53 AM

Garrett Giles

23 local first responders were able to go through water rescue training with Mid America Rescue in recent weeks.

Ramona Fire, Oglesby Fire, Washington County Fire, and Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) went through the training. WCEM Director Kary Cox said this project has been in the works since the historic flooding in 2019. He said the Bartlesville Fire Department has been through this training in the past year or so as well.

Cox said having the training for high-risk operations like swift water is paramount. He said they want to be sure that everyone is ready to perform these tasks efficiently, effectively and safely for both the responder and the victim that they are going out to rescue.

The equipment that was used for the training, and will be used for any future water rescues that may occur, was provided by a grant and donation from Phillips 66 and ConocoPhillips. Cox said the contributions led to the purchase of boats and water rescue equipment. He said a portion of the training was also funded.

Each company donated $25,000 after the flooding event in 2019. Cox said acquiring the equipment and getting the necessary training to use the new equipment in their inventory has been an ongoing process. He said the equipment is housed at Washington County Emergency Management, the Ramona Fire Department, and the Bartlesville Fire Department.

Cox said local first responders are working on shore based training for law enforcement agencies as well. He said the Washington County Sheriff's Office has expressed an interest in this field of training, so they are working together to see if they can get this scheduled.

Cox said everything from communications to traffic management to incident command training are in the works. He said they are always looking to increase their training and make that available to our area's first responders.