Posted: Jun 29, 2021 2:45 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2021 3:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Project Tribute will be one step closer to its goal of equipping first responders with life-saving equipment thanks to a recent contribution of $1,500 by the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest Bank commercial banker Chad Cox and Arvest Bank loan manager David Nickel presented the check to Project Tribute Executive Director Jon Beckloff and Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea.

Pictured left to right: Arvest Bank commercial banker Chad Cox, Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea, Arvest Bank loan manager David Nickel and Project Tribute Executive Director Jon Beckloff.

Beckloff said the donation allows Project Tribute to reach another group of first responders and aid them in their life- saving capabilities. He said we are blessed in Oklahoma to have a dedicated organization such as the Arvest Foundation. He thanked everyone involved in aiding their abilities in supporting our heroes.

In a statement, local Arvest Bank President Kim Adams said:

“This wonderful new organization realized a need and found a solution to help save lives. It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.”

Beckloff said the funds from the Arvest Foundation will go toward the purchase of tourniquets, holsters and mass casualty bags for first responders. He said this will allow them to cover the Dewey Police Department so they can start to expand to Copan, Nowata and beyond.

Project Tribute was created to provide necessary and helpful equipment for local first responders where funding and resources are limited. This newly established non-profit organization helps local police, fire and EMT acquire the supplies, resources and training needed to serve the communities in which they work and live.