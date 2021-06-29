Posted: Jun 29, 2021 2:25 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2021 2:25 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department will hold a town hall meeting in July.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said the BPD Town Hall will be held on Thursday, July 29, in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue. He said you can join the BPD Command Staff for an in-depth discussion on all policing matters within the City of Bartlesville.

Chief Roles said the town hall is an opportunity for them to be open and available with you, which is important for everyone at the BPD. He said he hopes you see this for the positive opportunity that it is, and that you'll show up with your questions and concerns so everyone will leave educated by the event's conclusion.

The BPD Command staff will listen to what you have to say, even if it is something they do not necessarily want to hear. Chief Roles said they'll take your comments to the drawing board and see what they need to change. He said they are open to making their services better for you.

Not many communities have their police departments available to the community. Chief Roles said they want to be different at the Bartlesville Police Department by being open and transparent with you. He said they want to do things differently in Bartlesville in order to create trust within the community.

The event will be held from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.