Posted: Jun 29, 2021 1:03 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2021 1:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Representative Kevin Hern has announced his appointment to the Healthy Future Task Force, a team of Republican leaders working to shape the future of Republican health care policy.

Congressman Hern said Americans are demanding leadership in the health care arena following the failures of the Affordable Care Act. He said the Healthy Future Task Force is the Republican response to that demand.

According to Hern, 49-percent of Americans get their health care from an employer. He said the next largest health care provider is Medicaid, with 19.8-percent of Americans.

As a small business owner for more than 35 years, Rep. Hern said he knows what it’s like to write health plans for employees. He said he knows what it’s like to work under restrictive Obamacare regulations, and he has some ideas on how to make it better.

Healthcare costs continue to rise, leaving families and seniors with uncertainty on their most personal decisions, their health. Rep. Hern said he is excited to join the Healthy Future Task Force and be a part of a solution that’s going to help all Americans. He concluded by saying that they intend to earn the support from the American people with sound policymaking and fulfilled promises.

The Healthy Future Task Force will examine policies to modernize and personalize America’s health care system, support innovative treatments, restore the doctor/patient relationship, and provide all Americans more affordable health care options that fit their individual needs. The task force will also aim to make sure the U.S. is prepared for the next pandemic and ensure our country has a more resilient medical supply chain.