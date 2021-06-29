Posted: Jun 29, 2021 11:32 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2021 11:32 AM

Ty Loftis

Filming for the upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” is about to resume in downtown Pawhuska and with that comes the resumption of street closures for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

This comes after they had been in downtown Pawhuska filming three weeks ago, but left for a short time to film elsewhere across Osage County. In their absence, film crews opened the road back up along Kihekah Ave. to vehicles and allowed pedestrians to get a close look at the movie set.

The movie is expected to be out in early 2022.