Posted: Jun 29, 2021 10:35 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2021 10:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County is looking to use Public Service Company of Oklahoma's PSO Energy Coaching service.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle said PSO will look at the County Administration Building, the Courthouse and the Detention Center for energy savings. Antle said PSO will take a look at the power usage at each site on 15 minute intervals. He said this will tell them where they can save money in Washington County.

If PSO doesn't see a savings of more than 10-percent, they won't do any sort of an on-site inspection. Commissioner Antle said he told PSO to pull the trigger and that he gave PSO the addresses for the three accounts for each building.

All three buildings are located in Bartlesville.