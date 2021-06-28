Posted: Jun 28, 2021 2:42 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2021 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

At last week’s meeting, the Board of Osage County Commissioners wanted legal counsel to review the best way to proceed regarding handing out keys to title companies in Pawhuska and their ability to have access to the County Records Room.

District Attorney Mike Fisher didn’t foresee any problems with these companies continuing to get keys, as long as it is done in a safe manner. With that announcement, District One Commissioner Randall Jones said it would still be best to look into some sort of security system for the room.

The alternative would have been making courthouse employees escort Title Companies to the room, but that would have taken up production time for the courthouse employees.