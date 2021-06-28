Posted: Jun 28, 2021 2:01 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2021 2:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Assessor’s Office will now be working with Arkansas CAMA Technology Inc. to help with appraisal services across the county. A pictometry agreement has also been signed to get better aerial images of houses and other structures. Assessor Ed Quinton explains how the two will work hand-in-hand.

It costs just over $33,000 to use the pictometry. Quinton said he would have had to have hired six people to do the amount of work this system will do. The commissioners signed that agreement and a contract with DataScout LLC. to assist in mapping.