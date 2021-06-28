Posted: Jun 28, 2021 1:40 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2021 1:43 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce reminds you that applications for Leadership Bartlesville Class XXXI (31) will close this week.

If you are interested in expanding your knowledge in the areas of local and state government, education, economic development, and quality of life initiatives, you can apply today. This program is community-based and is designed to develop strong leaders in the Bartlesville/Dewey area. Leadership Bartlesville will increase your knowledge of, commitment to, and involvement in Bartlesville and Dewey.

This year's class will begin in August and end in May, meeting one full-day session each month.

In addition to the main, full-day sessions, four lunchtime "mini-sessions" consisting of a speaker, a tour, or lunch at an exclusive location will be held. These will not take up an entire work day. This format allows more opportunities for the class to network and project plan, while also incorporating additional experiences that otherwise the Chamber may not be able to fit in.

To apply for this program, you must work for a company that is currently a member of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce. Applications are due by Wednesday, June 30th. You can apply for Leadership Bartlesville here.