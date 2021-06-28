Posted: Jun 28, 2021 12:19 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2021 12:19 PM

Garrett Giles

The 69th annual Cherokee National Holiday is coming soon and you are invited.

The Cherokee Holiday will be celebrated from Thursday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 5 in Tahlequah. The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. You are invited to visit Tahlequah, connect from home or take the 69th Cherokee National Holiday with you — anywhere.

Sequoyah invented the Cherokee Nation’s written language, the Cherokee syllabary, 200 years ago. The Cherokee Nation will celebrate that gift in their theme for the 69th Annual Cherokee National Holiday, “Cultivating Our Culture: Language. Literacy. Lifeways.”

Visit the tribe’s website, theherokeeholiday.com, for more information.