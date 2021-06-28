Posted: Jun 28, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2021 10:19 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners heard arguments about barricades that are up on a county road during Monday morning's meeting.

Bob Duncan brought an item to the agenda saying that County Road 17 from US 169 to the Verdigris River Bank is closed off due to barricades being up. Duncan wanted the barricades down and for the road to be opened.

The commissioners said that portion of the road is not something the county is supposed to maintain, and were unsure how to move forward.

Former County Commissioner Doug Sonnenberg was on hand and added his expertise.

Other parties at the meeting said the road is technically private property and should stay closed.

The commissioners tabled the item in order to talk to their attorneys and to the Army Core of Engineers so they could gather more information.