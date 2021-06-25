Posted: Jun 25, 2021 12:56 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 6:55 PM

Garrett Giles

A community in Nowata County mourns the loss of a hero.

For the audio report of this story, click here.

Main Street in Nowata was full of heavy hearts and tears as the life of a U.S. soldier was honored.

Joseph Braig was brought home on Friday evening. Braig passed away on Saturday, June 5, at the age of 29. Family and friends stood by to see their loved one gone too soon. Little flags were handed out to the public and they flapped mightly on the hot, windy day Braig came home.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Nowata County Sheriff's Office, Nowata Police Department and a motorcade led the procession to its destination. Taps also played as they made their way through Nowata.

Services for Braig are currently pending with Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory.

We will have more information on Braig's life and the services when they become available.