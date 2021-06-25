Posted: Jun 25, 2021 10:51 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 10:51 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners are getting set to discuss a possible extension of their agreement with the Cherokee Nation for detention services.

The Commissioners will weigh this item 90 days after the approved the agreement originally. This was an item of great discussion before it was approved by the Commissioners in April. This agreement is based off of the McGirt vs Oklahoma decision. You can read more about this story here.

The Commissioners will enter into executive session later in the meeting to discuss the purchase or appraisal of real property for an Emergency Management Warehouse.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 28. The Commissioners will convene on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

