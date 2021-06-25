Posted: Jun 25, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 10:36 AM

Garrett Giles

Project Tribute Foundation's Jon Beckloff appeared on Community Connection on Friday to explain the non-profit's mission to provide lifesaving equipment to our area's first responders.

Beckloff said they still have a goal to get 300 tourniquets and holsters to first responders locally. He said they have delivered approximately 120 of these lifesaving tools so far.

The tourniquets are already in use in the field as Beckloff said Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen told him that a deputy utilized a tourniquet to save someone's life recently. Beckloff said they have a commitment from another local organization to provide tourniquets to the Dewey Police Department. He said Project Tribute Foundation will extend their efforts to Copan, Nowata and beyond from there.

Beckloff said they should be able to cover the entire Dewey Police Department and their 10 officers with the commitment. He said they'll be looking to provide "mass casualty bags" to DPD as well.

These bags will be the next initiative for Project Tribute Foundation. Beckloff said these bags will contain tourniquets, quick clot, and more. He said DPD will be the first recipient of the bags.

If you wish to make a donation or learn more about Project Tribute Foundation, visit projecttribute.com.

To hear more about Project Tribute Foundation, you can watch the video below:

