Posted: Jun 25, 2021 10:07 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 11:11 AM

Garrett Giles

A long-time pastor in Bartlesville shared more reflections ahead of his final services at Spirit Church this weekend.

Spirit Church Lead Pastor Darryl Wootton has been named the newest District Superintendent for the Assemblies of God in Oklahoma. On Community Connection on Friday, Wootton talked about the transition into his new role and announced that Dr. Jason Fullerton would be the next Lead Pastor for the church.

Wootton said Dr. Fullerton will be moving to Bartlesville with his wife Robin and their two children, Ryan and Kate. Dr. Fullerton and Robin have been in Muskogee in pastoral ministry for the last 17 years. Wootton said the Fullerton's are excited to come to Bartlesville - the greatest small city on the planet.

Pastor D was able to celebrate one more Day of Hope on Wednesday as the church was able to partner with Convoy of Hope, Northstar Ministries and other non-profits to provide groceries to those in need in the community. He was also able to conduct the train at Kiddie Park one last time when the church hosted foster families on June 19.

A come and go reception for the Wootton family will be held at Spirit Church on Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Spirit Church is located at 2121 Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville.

You can listen to Spirit Church's worship experiences on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 on Sundays starting at 9:30 a.m.