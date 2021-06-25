Posted: Jun 25, 2021 9:53 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 9:53 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning to discuss a wide array of items.

The Board will have discussion on how to best allow the Pawhuska Title Companies to have access to County Records Rooms. The commissioners will also consider approving and signing a pictometry agreement for the assessor’s office.

There will be consideration to sign an acknowledgment of Osage County Financial Statement for the fiscal year that ended in 2020.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning at the Agriculture Building for those interested in attending.