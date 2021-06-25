Posted: Jun 25, 2021 9:25 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2021 9:25 AM

Garrett Giles

As the 114th Annual Inter-State Fair Rodeo returns in full this year, fans can buy their fun pass at a low, low rate.

Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook explains how much fun passes are and how you can get them.

Fun Passes are good for admittance to each night of the five nights of grandstand entertainment which includes bull riding, two nights of rodeo, monster trucks, and the demolition derby to round out the week's entertainment.

The fair will be in town from August 8th-14th.